General Motors (GM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 15th

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

General Motors has a payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Motors to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in General Motors by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

