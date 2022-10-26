Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.1% annually over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GEL stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Insider Activity at Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $721.73 million during the quarter.

In other Genesis Energy news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,707,890 shares in the company, valued at $25,670,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,200. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 81,116 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genesis Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.