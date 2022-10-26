GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 1,177.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of GitLab worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

GitLab Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a PE ratio of -33.64.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,860.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,029 shares of company stock worth $5,839,091. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

