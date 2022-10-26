Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.8% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 59,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments Stock Up 2.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average is $122.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.23 and a 52-week high of $159.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.59%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

