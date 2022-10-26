Governance OHM Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for approximately $2,735.36 or 0.13233075 BTC on major exchanges. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $207,663.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003002 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,262.22 or 0.30316756 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000471 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011841 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
