Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1881 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRP.U opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

