Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. William Blair cut Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 448,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after buying an additional 302,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 202,042 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 85.4% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 387,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 178,258 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

