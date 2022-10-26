Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Stephens raised their target price on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

