Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 126,026 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,026 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 8.6 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.