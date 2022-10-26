Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 20,800 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in MongoDB by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $28,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $200.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.25. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.61 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.89.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

