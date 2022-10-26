Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,527 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $294.73 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.84 and its 200 day moving average is $316.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

