Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,792 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

