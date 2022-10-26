Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,186 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,831 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,595 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,120,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,906,000 after purchasing an additional 965,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.89, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,460 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,085. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

