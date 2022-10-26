Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 9,480 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Snap-on by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Snap-on by 26.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $226,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 14.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SNA opened at $218.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.08.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

