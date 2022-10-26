Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 226,479 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 226,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Avantor by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 37,155 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Avantor by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 438,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

