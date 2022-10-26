Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,269 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of VMware by 20.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 81.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,180 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMW opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $164.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

