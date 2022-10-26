Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 14,713 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

