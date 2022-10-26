Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 26,586 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,522,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $181.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.55 and a 200 day moving average of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.61.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

