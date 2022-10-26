Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 7,370 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

