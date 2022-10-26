Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,526 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,192. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.42.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $206.04 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.98 and a 200 day moving average of $218.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

