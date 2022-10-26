Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Marriott International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $155.43 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.92.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

