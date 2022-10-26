Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 94,079 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $86,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

