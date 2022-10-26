Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.46 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $530.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $536.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $421.98 and a 12-month high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

