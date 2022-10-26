Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.51 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.93. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

