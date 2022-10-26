Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.21 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $14,587,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.6% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 240.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 234.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 6,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Ross Stores Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of ROST opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.47.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

