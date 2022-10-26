Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.39% of Ballard Power Systems worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.