Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NVR by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in NVR by 2,497.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NVR by 151.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in NVR by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $4,278.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,138.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,234.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $82.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,582.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

