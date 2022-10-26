Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after acquiring an additional 738,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,266,000 after acquiring an additional 776,224 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.77.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

