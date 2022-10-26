Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 111,097 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 383.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

FTNT opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

