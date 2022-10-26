Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 48,180 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 165.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,180 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $3,891,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $1,105,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

HZNP stock opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

