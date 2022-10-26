Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 66 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,584.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,602.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,473.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,827.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.