Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 8,351 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 333,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 113,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.