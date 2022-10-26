Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $80.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

