Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 313.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,226 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of DGX opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.69 and its 200-day moving average is $133.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

