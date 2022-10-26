Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 20.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 125,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.