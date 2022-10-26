Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 64,000 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.