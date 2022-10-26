Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Hasbro worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Hasbro by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hasbro by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 62,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

