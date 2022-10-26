Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ HELE opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.20. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $82.94 and a one year high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.