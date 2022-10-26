Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 7.9 %

HLX stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial upped their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 438,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

