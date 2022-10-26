Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 7.9 %
HLX stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial upped their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.