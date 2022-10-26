Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 5.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 9.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 15.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

