Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, RTT News reports. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel updated its FY22 guidance to $1.12-$1.24 EPS.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.