Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

