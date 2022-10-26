HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 120,713 shares.The stock last traded at $16.96 and had previously closed at $15.97.

HilleVax Stock Up 22.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a current ratio of 25.54.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $28,614,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $1,794,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $164,000.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

