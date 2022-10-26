Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,467 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 692,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $130.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

