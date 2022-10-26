Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand, NOW, and money market accounts.

