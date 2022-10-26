HubSpot (HUBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect HubSpot to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 9.6 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $290.58 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.73 and a 200 day moving average of $327.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on HubSpot from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.91.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HubSpot by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.