IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.20% of IAA worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IAA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 677,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,585 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of IAA by 251.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of IAA by 12.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 393,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of IAA by 122.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IAA by 46.9% in the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.54. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

