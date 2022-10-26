Identiv (INVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Identiv has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Identiv had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv Price Performance

NASDAQ INVE opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. Identiv has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INVE shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Identiv from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Identiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Identiv by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.