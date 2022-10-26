IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $212.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

