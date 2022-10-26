Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 206,564 shares.The stock last traded at $64.73 and had previously closed at $63.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 118,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

